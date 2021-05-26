Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aparshakti Khurana reacts to Facebook-Twitter ban, suggests pursuing hobbies we mention in resumes
Aparshakti Khurana reacts to Facebook-Twitter ban, suggests pursuing hobbies we mention in resumes

Aparshakti Khurana and Aly Goni have expressed their opinions amid reports of social media platforms getting banned in India. See their posts here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Aparshakti Khurana has shared a post on Instagram.

Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Aly Goni have expressed their opinion amid speculations that social media platforms might be banned in India for their non-compliance to the Centre's new guidelines under the Information Technology Act. The new rules, announced on February 25, require platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

Reacting to this, Aparshakti took to Instagram shared a picture of himself in which he seems lost in thoughts and have a witty take. He captioned it, "Thinking now that social media platforms are getting banned, maybe we should refer to the hobbies section of our resumes for some ideas to kill our time."

His fans took to the comments section and reacted to his post. One wrote, "Reading books & eating." Another said, "Letters likhe jayenge paaji (letters will be written brother)." A third said, "Hahaha! Well it'll be a good exercise to get real from reel!!"

On Twitter, Aly wrote, "Socho agar Twitter Insta Facebook ban hojayega toh kitne aur log jobless aur berozgaar hojayega (Imagine if Twitter, Instagram, Facebook get banned, so many more people will be left jobless and unemployed)."

His fans tweeted to his post. One wrote, "Heyy AJ I don't know twitter is ban Or not? But we always support #JasLy Love you till my last breath Agar twitter ban ho gya to ek hi baat ka afsos hoga ke hum ye jasLy trend nhi kr paye (If Twitter gets banned it'll be our regret that we couldn't trend jasLy) JASLY ENGAGEMENT THE JASLY WEDDING..JASLY FOREVER IN HEARTS." Another said, "If it all does get banned, apke fans ke liye ek youtube channel bana lo please (start a youtube channel for your fans please), we want to be kept updated JASLY FOREVER IN HEARTS."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Aly Sharing a picture of himself wearing a black T-shirt and a silver-coloured chain. He is seen making an unhappy face and captioned the post, "Twitter Facebook ban?? Ahista Ahista log hi ban ho jayenge yaha (Slowly people will also get banned here)."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Aly shared a picture of himself.

Also Read: Inside Kunal Kemmu's birthday party with Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya and other family members. See pics

Significant social media intermediaries, defined as those with over 50 lakh registered users, were given three months to comply with the additional requirements.

Non-compliance with rules would result in these social media companies losing their intermediary status that provides them exemptions and specified immunity from liabilities for any third-party information and data hosted by them. In other words, they could be liable for action.

