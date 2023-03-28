Apurva Asrani hails Priyanka Chopra's honesty, says it's a 'massive win that she didn't end up like Parveen Babi'

Ahead of the release of her upcoming Prime Video series, Citadel, Priyanka Chopra has been speaking to the media about her career. In a new podcast, the actor had opened up on the reasons she was almost forced to leave Bollywood in 2014. After Kangana Ranaut lauded her Fashion co-star, Apurva Asrani has also hailed Priyanka for being candid about her move to Hollywood. He also shared that it was a massive win that she went to succeed and end up like late actors Parveen Babi and Sushant Singh Rajput. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says ‘everyone knows Karan Johar had banned Priyanka Chopra’ as latter opens up about moving west)

The editor-filmmaker wrote on Twitter, "Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists. They hail those that ostracized her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn't end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput." He also added that few people had defended her when she had to relocate.

Fans also commented on his post and agreed with his take. One Twitter user said, "@priyankachopra is a brave girl indeed and made a mark for herself in a new place. She is deserving of everything that she has today. Those who ostracised her should face karma someday." Another added, "Don't forget #Rekha #KangnaRanaut #Nagma & many more actresses. They're fun, fearless,fiesty, seekers, sexy, ultra ambitious & Dangerous in many ways. They cross all boundaries to achieve what they seek! They're femme fatals. #PriyankaChopra Everything comes wit a price!" Yet another shared, "Good that she was able to 'leave' and make a life outside but not everyone got that chance and was eliminated beforehand! Connections and fate aside, Parveen babi and Sushant Singh Rajput cases are not alike. Please be mindful of that."

Parveen, who had been in relationships with Kabir Bedi, and Mahesh Bhatt, stopped acting during the early 1980s. She became a recluse after retiring from films. She died in 2005. Meanwhile, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020.

On the podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka told host Dax Shepherd, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break." She landed the lead in the ABC television series Quantico in 2015 after moving to the US to start her music career.

The actor also appeared in the Hollywood films Baywatch (2017), Isn't It Romantic (2019), and The Matrik Resurrections (2021). She will also be seen in the rom-com Love Again with Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion later this year.

