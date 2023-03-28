Kangana Ranaut says ‘everyone knows Karan Johar had banned Priyanka Chopra’ as latter opens up about moving west

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Priyanka Chopra's revelation about why she moved to Hollywood at the peak of her career in Bollywood. The former Miss World recently said in an interview that she was being ‘pushed into the corner’ and was ‘tired of the politics’ in the film industry. Kangana is among the first ones to react to Priyanka's claims and said it was Karan Johar who had banned her. Priyanka and Kangana had worked together in the 2008 film Fashion. Also read: Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood as she had 'beef with people' in Bollywood: 'I’ve never said this…' Kangana Ranaut is supporting Priyanka Chopra on Twitter.

Reacting to a news article about Priyanka Chopra's new statement on why she left Bollywood, Kangana wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning, “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

She further wrote in another tweet, “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.”

"This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders," she added.

Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Priyanka Chopra on Twitter.

Priyanka made the big reveal while speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert. She said she wasn't getting good roles, was struggling amid industry politics when her current manager and friend Anjula Acharia offered her to try her luck in music in the west. "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” she said.

The actor did deliver a few music videos with Pitbull and others but eventually made it big with her hit TV show, Quantico. She also won two consecutive People's Choice Awards for her role in the show. She will now be seen in Russo Brothers' show Citadel and the Hollywood film Love Again.

