Priyanka Chopra moved to Hollywood as she had 'beef with people' in Bollywood: 'I’ve never said this…'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has, for the first time, revealed the real reason she started looking for work in US, away from Bollywood. Priyanka was already among the biggest Bollywood stars when she decided to give her music career in America a shot. She has now revealed that she was not the happiest with the work she was getting from Bollywood. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's 'not sample size' comment against stylist divides internet) Priyanka Chopra has talked about the real reason she started making music in US.(AFP)

Speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said she was going to speak about the real reason behind looking for work in US for the first time as she was feeling ‘safe’ during their conversation. She said Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her up when she was shooting for Saat Khoon Maaf. She asked if she would be interested in a music career in US.

Priyanka, at the time, was also looking for a way out of Bollywood. “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” she said. “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it,” she added.

“So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I’am going to America',” she said. She mentioned all the singing stars she worked with such as Pitbull, Will.I.Am, Pharell Williams and even met JayZ. However, when the music career did not pan out, she quickly realised she was ‘much better at my day job’.

Then, someone suggested that she tried out for acting roles in US as well. Which she did and eventually landed herself the lead role in ABC's Quantico. Since then, Priyanka has been seen in Baywatch, Matrix: Revolutions, The White Tiger and will soon headline her second show, Citadel. She also has a film up for release in May, Love Again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON