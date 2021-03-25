Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Apurva Asrani 'shocked' to see Delhi hospital use his Bells Palsy pic on poster without permission
bollywood

Apurva Asrani 'shocked' to see Delhi hospital use his Bells Palsy pic on poster without permission

Taking his picture without his permission, the hospital wrongly used it for a poster that talks about signs of stroke. The picture is from the time when Apurva Asrani suffered from Bells Palsy.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Apurva Asrani began his Bollywood journey with Satya.

Writer-editor Apurva Asrani has reacted sharply to a Delhi hospital using his picture for a poster, without his permission. The hospital used his picture, from the time when he suffered from facial paralysis due to Bells Palsy, on a poster that talks about symptoms of stroke.

Sharing images of the poster, Apurva wrote on Twitter, "Shocked to see Primus Hospital, Delhi, use my picture without my permission. This was an image taken in early 2018 when I was struck by facial paralysis caused from Bells Palsy. Also, Primus wrongly claims on this banner that my condition was caused by a stroke. Very distressing." Filmmaker Onir was quick to respond with, "Absolutely appalling. Unethical."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kriti wishes her father on birthday, shares glimpse of her bright and sunny home

Kajal gets ‘bribes’ from Gautam to make up for lack of quality time together

Hina, who attended LFW 2021, gives Covid-19 update after Kartik tests positive

Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima come together for Rishi's prayer meet

Many fans suggested Apurva should sue the hospital. A few also shared their own stories, full of similar incidences. Even actor Sudha Menon shared in a reply, "I was shocked and deeply disturbed when a friend sent me a life size pic of me pasted inside the lift at #HcGhospital, Chennai. It said I was a cancer survivor. Totally unscrupulous."

While Apurva did not mention if he plans to take any legal action, he has been sharing reactions on his Twitter timeline. "Ideally, the eyes ought to be covered in such photos if there is a consent to use the photo for educational purposes, such as in medical books or journals. What has happened here is outright illegal, unethical, and commercial. Kindly send them a legal notice," one wrote.

Singer Sona Mohapatra wrote, "This is ridiculous, unethical, deeply disgusting & I’m sure against the law. Do send them a legal notice @Apurvasrani."

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima come together for Rishi's prayer meet

Apurva's most recent work was the widely celebrated Amazon web series, The Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
film editor apurva asrani apurva asrani bells palsy

Related Stories

bollywood

Vipul Amrutlal Shah: In the long run, OTTs and theatres will keep challenging each other for the better

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 04:03 PM IST
bollywood

Remember Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He now trains stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor; is married

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 03:07 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP