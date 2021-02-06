Guest column | Apurv Asrani writes on how OTT throws light on gender issues
When Aligarh released in cinemas in early 2016, we were ecstatic that a film on a taboo subject (being gay was still a criminal offence), was getting a respectable release. The reviews were fantastic, the conversations in the media overwhelming, but saunter into a cinema hall, and you’d see some 12 people watching the film. This was the case with most films that explored darker themes, gender issues, or human rights stories.
Naturally, exhibitors, distributors and most of the trade press treated us like that poor cousin that was overstaying his welcome. Our movies were elbowed out when the next big starrer arrived. This was particularly heartbreaking for films that were just beginning to build on a positive word of mouth. I often hoped that they’d leave the film in just a week longer, so the numbers could multiply. Alas, the silver screen rarely gave small films that opportunity.
The silver lining often came in the form of audience response from the films online viewing (often pirated versions). My message box would be filled with a passionate understanding of the plight of the gay professor in Aligarh, of how they couldn’t watch the film in cinemas because they didn’t want people to think that they were gay, or from women who had dealt with a gay husband. I realised then, that some content demands to be watched in private. Not all are comfortable with a mirror being held to them in a packed hall of people.
For years, serious filmmakers, inspite of making great films, could not stand tall against those flashing 100 crore posters. I know of an auteur who made some of the most defining films of our generation but suffered depression and ill health just trying to get funds to make his next film.
But in 2020, something changed. A locked-down world trained its sights on Over The Top platforms as its only source of entertainment, and discovered a diverse palate of content; well-produced, layered and tackling uncomfortable subjects.
In the ‘safety’ of their homes, audiences are now able to understand; a gangster’s love for a beautiful transperson (Sacred Games), a young gay man escape his emotional demons by having one night stands with random men (Made In Heaven), a middle aged woman turn drug lord to protect her family (Aarya), the psychology of a ruthless killer who loves dogs (Pataal Lok), and a host of diverse women who stand up to domestic abuse (Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors). None of these success stories are headlined by stars who ‘rule’ the marquee, they are mounted with strong actors and a well prepared script.
Viewers are under no pressure to watch this content in its opening weekend, there are no 100 crore numbers to influence their perception. And the very same filmmakers/creators who were ridiculed for daring to dream big, are finally standing tall in their new found digital stardom.
Apurva Asrani has written Aligarh, Shahid & Criminal Justice behind Closed Doors and has edited Satya and Made In Heaven.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guest column | Apurv Asrani writes on how OTT throws light on gender issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia hits the beach with birthday boy Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Aishwarya's birthday wish for Abhishek, Aaradhya takes centre stage. See pic
- Aishwarya Rai has shared a lovely picture from husband Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday celebrations and it features the couple along with their daughter Aaradhya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana asked about her credentials, replies ‘I am the best person to lead'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Angad had to 'man up' and talk to Neha's parents about her pregnancy
- Angad Bedi had once revealed how he had to really man up and speak to Neha Dhupia's parents about her pregnancy, and his proposal of marriage, but only after he gorged on more than half-a-dozen gulab jamuns.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Year of big clashes, but is it the right time for box office fights?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pranutan: Notebook didn’t do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult to get more work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday: I believe in healthy competition with my contemporaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan dances with Elli AvrRam on Koi Jaane Na set, video is a hit online
- A video of Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam, dancing on the sets of Koi Jaane Na, has been shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says ' ₹25 cr being spent on an action sequence' for Dhaakad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adarsh Gourav: A dark horse powers ahead in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut's hateful posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vishal Bhardwaj reflects on farmers' crisis shown in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
- Director Vishal Bhardwaj shared an article on Twitter which spoke about how his 2013 film, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, spoke about farmers' fears of land grab by businessmen, well ahead of time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What’s in a name: Here’s what these celeb baby names mean
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor shows off belly dancing skills, says she stole Suhana's skirt
- Shanaya Kapoor shared a short clip and pictures from her belly dance session. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox