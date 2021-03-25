Ranbir Kapoor attends father Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet with sister Riddhima after Covid-19 recovery. See pic

At actor Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet on Thursday, his two children came together for a puja. Actor Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni performed a ceremony for their late father.

Riddhima even shared a photo of herself and Ranbir as they sat down for the puja. Both of them were seen in white kurtas. While she was wearing a mask, he was seen without one. However, he appeared to have grown a thick beard during his home quarantine. Sharing the photo, Riddhima wrote, "Always watching over us ! We miss you." In the photo, a small figurine of Rishi is seen on the table behind his two kids.





Ranbir's fans left comments on the photo. "Breaks my heart," wrote one. "Rk.....so so so happy to see you," wrote another.

Ranbir was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month. While his mother, actor Neetu Kapoor shared the news of his diagnosis with his fans, she did not share an update on whether he has made a full recovery yet.

Rishi died on April 30 last year. He had been diagnosed with cancer and breathed his last in Mumbai with his wife and son by his side. On Thursday, even Neetu shared an Instagram post dedicated to her husband.





Sharing a video of them from a trip to New York, she wrote, "Since today is Rishiji’s 11-month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC." The video shows Neetu and Rishi on an evening out in New York City. While Neetu records the clip, he says: "Usko dikhao na, show this. What are you showing me?"

Riddhima also posted a picture of all of them together - Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir, herself and her daughter Samara. Sharing it, she wrote: "Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts."

