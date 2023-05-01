Apurva Asrani thanks Kangana Ranaut for supporting same-sex marriage: ‘Something that most movie stars have been shy…’

All eyes are on the ongoing hearing on the validation of same-sex marriage which is pending before the Supreme Court. Amidst this, actor Kangana Ranaut also shared her opinion on same-sex marriage and showed her support when asked about it and showed her support for same-sex marriages. Writer Apurva Asrani has now reacted to Kangana's statement. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut supports same-sex marriage in India: 'Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai, hum kya bol sakte hai')

Apurva Asrani has tweeted to thank Kangana Ranaut for supporting same-sex marriages in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana said during a recent media interaction, “Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai, ye sab hi jante hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai, baaki kuch logo ki jo preference hai, usme hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriage is a matter of the heart, and everyone knows that. When hearts have met, what can we say about people's preferences)?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Kangana's statement, Apurva tweeted, "A person 'cancelled' by the 'liberal' media has no right to an opinion right? Even if her statement is humane, brave & timely all at once? Kangana Ranaut speaks for #marriageequality. Something that most movie stars have been shy of doing. From one Queen to another, Thankyou (rainbow flag emoticon)."

This is not the first time that the Dhakkad actor has spoken about the topic. A few days ago, Kangana had taken to Twitter to express her views on the ongoing same-sex marriage case in Supreme Court. She had tweeted, "Whether you are a man/woman/ anything else your gender is of no consequence to anyone but you, please understand. In modern world we don't even use words like actresses or female directors we call them actors and directors. What you do in the world is your identity, not what you do in bed."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana had also added by saying, "Whatever your sexual preferences are they must remain in your bed only. Don't make them your identity card or medals and flaunt every where. Most importantly don't roam around with a knife to cut every throat who don't agree with your gender. I am again saying your gender is not your identity don't make it that way. I am a woman from rural area life gave me no concession I had to make my own place in the world of actors, film makers, producers and writers.”

Kangana was last seen in Dhakaad, which had underperformed at the box office. She will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2 and her solo directorial debut Emergency. Besides Chandramukhi 2 and Emergency, Kangana also has Hindi film Tejas in the pipeline. She will be seen as an Air Force pilot in the film which was wrapped long ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON