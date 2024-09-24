AR Rahman reacts as Subhash Ghai reveals he was paid minimum fees for Taal: ‘Let’s not go there’

From Taal Se Taal Mila to Kahin Aag Lage, the songs of Taal continue to be favourites among fans. The Subhash Ghai film, starring Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna, released in 1999. A special screening of the film took place in Mumbai to celebrate the 25th anniversary celebration of the musical Taal, which was attended by both Subhash Ghai and AR Rahman. As per a new report by Bollywood Hungama, at the event, Subhash revealed Rahman was paid the ‘minimum fees’ for his contribution. (Also read: AR Rahman bags 7th National Award for music, the most by any music director) AR Rahman and Subhash Ghai celebrated 25 years of Taal.

What Subhash said

At the event, Subhash Ghai took the stage and talked about making the movie. He said, "They (Tips) gave me a lot of money for Khalnayak, more than what I hoped for. I quoted a high amount so that they decline. But they agreed! The next day, I rushed to Laxmikant ji’s place and told him, ‘Zulm ho gaya hai (It is a mistake)’! I explained to him the situation and said, ‘Paisa toh de diya hai unhone (They have paid us). Now they should also earn. Warna bolenge ki Subhash Ghai fraud hai! (Or else they will say Subhash Ghai is a fraud) We then worked very hard for Khalnayak. When they once again paid a whopping amount for Taal, I was more worried. But I was also sure that they’ll get the returns because of this genius man (points at AR Rahman). He was paid minimum fees in Taal!"

In response, Rahman smiled and said, “Let’s not go there!” Subhash then said that not everything is about money and how after 25 years they are all here to celebrate the film is a testament to that.

More details

Recently, it was AR Rahman who admitted that it was his work on Taal which led him to compose for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bollywood-themed musical Bombay Dreams. He later went on to compose music for international productions, including Slumdog Millionaire, which made him the first Indian to win two Oscars.

Last month, AR Rahman bagged his seventh National Film Award for Best Music Director (Background Score) in Mani Ratnam's 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1. This award gave AR Rahman a record seven National Awards, the most any music director has won in India.