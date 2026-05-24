...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

AR Rahman says composer Hans Zimmer’s name alone will make non-Indians watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have collaborated on Ramayana's music. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it will release in two parts, with the first on Diwali 2026.

May 24, 2026 09:03 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Ramayana is one of the most talked-about projects in recent times. The film is reportedly being made on a staggering combined budget of 4,000 crore ($500 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever produced. The film is also marking the iconic collaboration of two legends — composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, the two-time Academy Award-winning German composer. Recently, Rahman spoke about this collaboration.

AR Rahman on collaborating with Hans Zimmer

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have collaborated for Ramayana.

Speaking to Faridoon Shahryar, Rahman said, "I think it's an epic collaboration. That too, to do a film which is our own, from our country and culture. Bringing him as almost like an ambassador to the world, to non-Indians. His name is going to make many people watch the movie definitely. At least a certain section is going to watch what has Hans Zimmer done in an Indian movie."

Rahman admitted that Zimmer has set a benchmark while inspiring generations of musicians and called working with him “a great honour.”

For the unversed, Hans Zimmer is considered one of the most influential film composers in history. He has composed music for iconic films like Interstellar, Inception, The Lion King, Gladiator and Dune. Apart from two Oscars, he has also won five Grammy Awards out of 24 nominations. AR Rahman, on the other hand, has won two Academy Awards and two Grammy Awards.

Rahman on working on Ramayana

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will release in two parts. Its first instalment is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2026, while Ramayana Part 2 will release on Diwali 2027.

 
ranbir kapoor
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / AR Rahman says composer Hans Zimmer’s name alone will make non-Indians watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.