AR Rahman says composer Hans Zimmer’s name alone will make non-Indians watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Ramayana is one of the most talked-about projects in recent times. The film is reportedly being made on a staggering combined budget of ₹4,000 crore ($500 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever produced. The film is also marking the iconic collaboration of two legends — composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, the two-time Academy Award-winning German composer. Recently, Rahman spoke about this collaboration.

AR Rahman on collaborating with Hans Zimmer

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have collaborated for Ramayana.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to Faridoon Shahryar, Rahman said, "I think it's an epic collaboration. That too, to do a film which is our own, from our country and culture. Bringing him as almost like an ambassador to the world, to non-Indians. His name is going to make many people watch the movie definitely. At least a certain section is going to watch what has Hans Zimmer done in an Indian movie."

Rahman admitted that Zimmer has set a benchmark while inspiring generations of musicians and called working with him “a great honour.”

For the unversed, Hans Zimmer is considered one of the most influential film composers in history. He has composed music for iconic films like Interstellar, Inception, The Lion King, Gladiator and Dune. Apart from two Oscars, he has also won five Grammy Awards out of 24 nominations. AR Rahman, on the other hand, has won two Academy Awards and two Grammy Awards.

Rahman on working on Ramayana

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rahman also spoke about Ramayana and shared his experience of watching the film’s trailer in 3D. He said, "It is one of the biggest films of my career. Not only the story, we all know the story, and how we respect it, but the technology. Just even watching the trailer on 3D is incredible. I've never seen anything of Indian or in the whole world as a piece of art. It's so incredible on 3D, the music and sound." About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahman also spoke about Ramayana and shared his experience of watching the film’s trailer in 3D. He said, "It is one of the biggest films of my career. Not only the story, we all know the story, and how we respect it, but the technology. Just even watching the trailer on 3D is incredible. I've never seen anything of Indian or in the whole world as a piece of art. It's so incredible on 3D, the music and sound." About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, while Ravi Dubey plays the role of Lakshman, Sunny Deol essays Hanuman, Lara Dutta plays Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil portrays Dasharath, and Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, while Ravi Dubey plays the role of Lakshman, Sunny Deol essays Hanuman, Lara Dutta plays Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil portrays Dasharath, and Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will release in two parts. Its first instalment is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2026, while Ramayana Part 2 will release on Diwali 2027.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON