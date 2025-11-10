A candlelit evening with melodies of Hans Zimmer and friends in Sundar Nursery

On a hazy, chilly Saturday evening, Delhi's Sundar Nursery reverberated with some of the best soundtracks by modern maestros Hans Zimmer, Ludovico Einaudi, John Williams, Ramin Djawadi and Alan Silvestri. The stunning amphitheatre, flanked by marvels of Mughal architecture, was lit up by a thousand candles for yet another Candlelight Concert. Delhi's Sundar Nursery hosted a Candlelight Concert featuring performances to Hans Zimmer and other maestros' music.

A medley of beautiful hits

A pianist, a cellist; and a violinist brought the brilliant compositions to life for a crowd of almost 500 people. Each song was introduced with the story behind its origin and a few words about the genius who composed it. The trio performed some of Hans Zimmer's biggest hits such as Time from Inception, Now We Are Free from Gladiator, Day One from Interstellar. The medley was interspersed with hits like the Forrest Gump theme.

Game of Thrones theme got the loudest cheer while the audience was most emotional after a soulful rendition of the very tragic Schindler's List theme.

The audience was as colourful as the music. One could spot couples on a fancy dates, music lovers on a solo quests, elderly fans of Hans Zimmer and entire families applauding each melodius performance after another.

“Open-air concerts allow us to break the traditional boundaries of classical music experiences in India. By taking Hans Zimmer's iconic scores to Sunder Nursery, we're showing that world-class performances don't need conventional venues—they need the right atmosphere. Delhi's response to Candlelight has shown us there's a growing appetite for accessible, experiential classical music, and our open-air format is key to reaching new audiences while giving loyal fans something fresh to discover. This is part of our larger vision to make classical music a regular part of India's cultural calendar,” Pranjal Begwani, Candlelight Team Lead, India.

