Annual Delhi classical musical fest has new venue — Sundar Nursery

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:21 IST

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure that a larger audience get to enjoy the Delhi classical music festival, the annual event will take place at the 16th century heritage park Sundar Nursery from November 23 to 25.

Previously the music festival, organised by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, was held at the Kamani auditorium, and many felt that its confined space was not sufficient to accommodate the growing audience over the years.

The ninth edition of the event this year will see performances by sarod player Amjad Ali Khan, dhrupad singer Wassifuddin Dagar, and singers Apoorva Ghokhale and Pallavi Joshi.

“Every year, there was a space crunch owing to the closed venue and the huge audience. We want more people to come and enjoy the event without any problems,” Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister and the minister in charge of art, culture and language department, said.

Explaining the choice of the venue, culture advisor to the Delhi government Abhinandita Mathur said, “There is a discipline required to classical music renditions and Sundar Nursery provides a space which will accommodate more people and musicians will not be disturbed by the sounds of traffic or other noise.”

While Sundar Nursery is a ticketed park, the event, which will be held after 6pm on three scheduled days,will be open to all.

While the annual event was a five-day affair till last year, this time, the culture ministry has decided to hold two separate festivals — one celebrating Hindustani music and another celebrating Carnatic music, to be held later this year or early next year.

“In the Carnatic festival, we will try and have at least one lecture demo per day,” Mathur said.

“The festival has a wonderful blend of musicians from different gharanas and generations. I only wish that there were more instrumentalists,” Shaileja Khanna, music lover who has visited the event every year since it started in 2010, said.

Speaking about the change in venue, Khanna said, “Ever since this festival became popular, there would be people standing outside for over 40 minutes. Kamani auditorium was never enough to accommodate the crowd. Sundar nursery will be able to accommodate many more, and, hopefully, pollution won’t hamper the open air event.”