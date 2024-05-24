 Insta-popular Candlelight Concerts come to India: Here's what's on offer - Hindustan Times
Insta-popular Candlelight Concerts come to India: Here's what's on offer

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 24, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Enjoy classical and contemporary music in a cosy setting illuminated by candles. From movie soundtracks to Coldplay tributes and classical performances.

Giving music lovers the next thing to check off their bucket list, Candlelight Concerts is coming to India. Mumbai, New Delhi and Faridabad will host the beautiful concerts of everyone's Pinterest dreams in June, July and August.

Candlelight Concerts are all over Instagram and on many people's wishlist.
What are Candlelight Concerts?

Produced by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever Labs Inc., a live-entertainment discovery platform, Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts aimed at democratizing access to classical music by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music performances in an intimate setting illuminated by thousands of candles.

What, where, when?

The concerts line-up – starting in June across Mumbai and Delhi and getting to Faridabad in July– is a blend of classical and contemporary music to cater to diverse musical preferences. Grand Hyatt Mumbai will host the India premiere with Best Movie Soundtracks on June 2. Music connoisseurs who miss the premiere will have another opportunity to experience the soundtracks on July 13 and August 4. The Four Seasons in Mumbai will resonate with the anthems of Coldplay played by a local string quartet on June 15, July 19, and August 17.

Delhi audiences can look forward to a classic musical journey with the elegance of From Mozart to Chopin, at the SRCPA on June 14, July 12, and August 9. The same venue will reverberate to Best Movie Soundtracks on June 28, July 26, and August 23, while Le Meridien will come alive with the vibrant energy of Coldplay's iconic hits reinterpreted with classical instruments on June 16, July 6, and August 16. These Candlelight Concert programs will also reach the Radisson Blu Hotel in Faridabad from July 5.

Here are more details:

MUMBAI

Candlelight: Best Movie Soundtracks

Venue: Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Dates and Times: June 2, July 13, August 4 (Time- 18:30 & 21:00 )

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Local String Quartet - to be announced soon

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,199 onwards

Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Dates and Times: June 15, July 19 (Time- 17:00, 19:00 & 21:00 )

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Local String Quartet - to be announced soon

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,499 onwards

Candlelight: From Mozart to Chopin

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Dates and Times: August 17 (Time- 17:00, 19:00 & 21:00 )

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Pianist - Tavan Shah

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,499 onwards

DELHI

Candlelight: From Mozart to Chopin

Venue: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA)

Dates and Times: June 14, July 12, August 9 (Time- 18:30 & 20:30)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Pianist - Vashu Tangri

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,199 onwards

Candlelight: Best Movie Soundtracks

Venue: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA)

Dates and Times: June 28, July 26, August 23 (Time-18:30 & 20:30)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Local String Quartet - to be announced soon

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,199 onwards

Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay

Venue: Le Meridien

Dates and Times: June 16, July 6, August 16 (Time- 18:15 & 21:00 )

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Pianist - Vashu Tangri

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,499 onwards

FARIDABAD

Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel

Dates and Times: July 5 (Time- 19:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Local Pianist - To be announced soon

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,199 onwards

Candlelight: From Mozart to Chopin

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel

Dates and Times: July 5, August 10 (Time- 21:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Local Pianist - To be announced soon

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,199 onwards

Candlelight: Best Movie Soundtracks

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel

Dates and Times: August 10 (Time- 19:00 & 21:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Local Pianist - To be announced soon

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,199 onwards

You can book your tickets here.

News / Entertainment / Music / Insta-popular Candlelight Concerts come to India: Here's what's on offer
© 2024 HindustanTimes
