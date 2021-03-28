Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / AR Rahman trolls anchor for speaking in Hindi at 99 Songs event, walks off stage as crowd cheers. Watch
A video of AR Rahman, walking off the stage after an anchor spoke in Hindi is doing the rounds online. Rahman was attending the music launch event of his film 99 Songs.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:45 AM IST
AR Rahman walks off stage at the 99 Songs music launch event.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is all set to launch 99 Songs, a musical romance film that he co-wrote and produced. Rahman attended a launch event for the film with actor Ehan Bhat recently, and had a humorous exchange with a host.

A video from the event, which took place on Friday, showed Rahman walking off the stage in mock annoyance when the anchor asked Ehan a question in Hindi. After introducing Rahman in Tamil, she addressed Ehan in Hindi, when Rahman interjected and asked, "Hindi?" and proceeded to walk off stage as the crowd cheered.

"Didn’t I ask you already if you speak in Tamil or not?" he asked the host, and said with a smile, "I'm joking." The host said, "Thank you sir, it's always a pleasure to be trolled by the maestro."

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs has been a labour of love for Rahman, who wrote the script over a decade ago. Ehan and his co-star, Edilsy Vargas were chosen after 1000 aspiring actors were auditioned.

Also read: AR Rahman: I never look at music as the second option, for me it is the only option

Rahman told Indian Express that his perception of cinema evolved after he became a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after winning his Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire. He said, "After the Oscars, I became a member of the academy, and I attended many workshops related to cinema. My introduction to filmmakers like JJ Abrams and others, my journey with them, the whole process changed my thought process about cinema. Now I am looking at music from the perspectives of filmmakers and storytellers. Artistically, I am now going much deeper into things."

In addition to his two Oscars, Rahman has six National Film Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

