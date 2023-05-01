AR Rahman's live concert stopped in Pune; police issues clarification after video goes viral

Singer AR Rahman performed live in Pune on Sunday, when police arrived at the venue. The cops walked onto the stage and demanded for the show to stop and a video of the same has gone viral after it was shared on Twitter. Following the incident, Pune Police issued a clarification and said the singer-music composer had exceeded the 10pm deadline. Also read: AR Rahman asks his wife Saira Banu not to speak in Hindi, tells her to talk in Tamil at event

Reportedly, AR Rahman was stopped when he was performing his hit track Chaiyya Chaiyya. However, as he performed beyond 10pm, he was asked to halt his show, said the authorities.

On Monday, news agency ANI tweeted, “Pune Police stopped music maestro AR Rahman from singing during his concert last night after he continued to perform beyond the permissible time of 10pm.”

Smartana Patil, DCP Zone 2, Pune Police, said, “Rahman was singing his last song, and while singing he did not realise that it was already past 10 pm, so our police official who was at the venue went and conveyed to him the deadline to be followed as per the SC guidelines after that he stopped singing.”

On Monday AR Rahman tweeted pictures from the Pune concert and promised his fans that he'll be back soon. He said, “Pune! Thank you for all the love and euphoria last night! Was such a roller coaster concert! No wonder Pune is home to so much classical music! We shall be back soon to sing with you all again!”

The concert took place at the Raja Bahadur Mill area in Pune. The timings of the live concert were from 8pm-10 pm. As the singer exceeded the time limit, reportedly he was also questioned by the officers. As per Lokmat Times, he was asked why he continued to sing in the show after 10 pm, following which AR Rahman left the stage.

Recently AR Rahman was in the news after a video of him asking his wife Saira Banu not to speak in Hindi, but in Tamil, at an event in Chennai.

AR Rahman's latest work includes Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. He composed the film's music and was seen actively promoting it with the cast, which included actor Aishwarya Rai.

