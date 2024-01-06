Arbaaz Khan gives wife Sshura Khan a flying kiss, walks hand in hand with her as they arrive at Mumbai airport. Watch

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife, make-up artist Sshura Khan returned to Mumbai on Friday night from their vacation. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account posted a video of the duo at the Mumbai airport. (Also Read | Arbaaz Khan proposed to Sshura Khan a few days before wedding; don't miss son Arhaan Khan's reaction in unseen video) Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan at the Mumbai airport.

Arbaaz and Sshura return to Mumbai post vacation

In the brief clip, Arbaaz and Sshura exited the airport holding hands. They shared a conversation and smiled at each other while walking towards their car. After reaching the parking area, Arbaaz thanked the paparazzi.

For the travel, Arbaaz wore a white T-shirt, blue denims and sneakers. He also carried a bag. Sshura was seen in a black ensemble--top, pants and boots. She walked with a peach blazer in her hand.

Sshura gets flying kiss from Arbaaz

Recently, Sshura posted a video from the airport on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, Arbaaz walked ahead of her carrying a guitar. As she called him, he turned back, smiled and gave her a flying kiss. He then mouthed, "Come. Let's go." Sharing the picture, she wrote, "All strings attached" and tagged Arbaaz.

Sshura posted a video from the airport on her Instagram Stories.

About Arbaaz and Sshura's wedding

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai last month. Arbaaz shared pictures on Instagram after the ceremony and wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

For his wedding, Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers. Sshura opted a floral peach-coloured lehenga for the nikah ceremony. Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the ceremony held on December 24.

More about Arbaaz

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but parted ways in 2022, as per news agency ANI.

