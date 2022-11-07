Arbaaz Khan on son Arhaan Khan’s Bollywood career: ‘He assisted Karan Johar, he is now excited about…’

Arbaaz Khan will soon be seen in the SonyLIV web series Tanaav, the official Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli thriller, Fauda. In a new interview, the actor spoke about his son Arhaan Khan’s Bollywood career. Arhaan, who is studying filmmaking in the US, assisted filmmaker Karan Johar on a movie recently, and will next work alongside his father in his upcoming production. Also read: Malaika Arora says she has a better equation with Arbaaz Khan after divorce

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arhaan Khan is the only child of Arbaaz and ex-wife Malaika Arora. The former couple had tied the knot in December 1998, and had finalised their divorce in May 2017 after more than 18 years of marriage. Their son Arhaan was born on November 9, 2002. When asked if Arhaan will join Bollywood, Arbaaz said he was looking forward to them working together in his upcoming film Patna Shukla. He also gave a glimpse of what Arhaan’s university life was like.

“My boy (Arhaan) at this point is studying in a Long Island film school, he is in his second year, first semester. He is really enjoying his time there. I was a little sceptical, worried because sometimes coming from a protected atmosphere and then suddenly just getting thrown in the deep end and being told ‘now go and learn’ (can be a lot). He is loving what he is doing, he is making friends. He is liking his independence, he is learning. So, I am quite happy and proud of him,” Arbaaz Khan told journalist Puja Talwar in a recent interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arbaaz said his son had worked with Karan Johar on a recent project, and will assist his father on his next film. Karan had wrapped up filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani a few months ago. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan also worked as an assistant director in the film. “I am looking forward to him coming next month and joining me on my film because he wants to also learn the practical (side of filmmaking). In fact, before he went in for this semester, he was on Karan’s film also. He did almost 20-30 days of being an assistant (director), and just being on the sets. He is now excited about being on my film now, he will be coming in December… he will join me in the last stage of my film (Patna Shukla),” Arbaaz said in the same interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arbaaz, who had turned producer with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg (2010), has roped in actor Raveena Tandon for his next production Patna Shukla, which is billed as a social drama. The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik. Patna Shukla is scheduled to be released next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON