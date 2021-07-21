Arbaaz Khan opens up on trolling after divorce from Malaika Arora: 'Happened to Aamir Khan too'

Arbaaz Khan has spoken about the trolling that he endured after his separation from Malaika Arora. The former couple was married from 1998 to 2017, and has a son, Arhaan.

In an interview, Arbaaz Khan said that they weren't really affected by the negativity, but admitted that a lot of it was unfair.

He told Bollywood Bubble, "It's a futile exercise that they do. Do you really think that the more you say something things are going to change? In my personal life, I've already gone through that upheaval, and gone through that scenario where I felt what I had to feel. I have accepted a certain situation and moved on from it. We don't live near-perfect lives. We all are fallible, we make mistakes."

Citing the recent separation of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, he continued, "Maybe the fans and followers, if they like a certain couple, they'd like to see them together. And it's happened recently with somebody like Aamir, for that matter. It happens. But that does not mean we're bad people. They're just two people who've realised that the reason they were together was to make... The journey had to be wonderful and beautiful together. Sometimes you have different paths, you grow to be different people. You have to let them grow and be happy. So we never got affected; I never got affected by comments on my personal life, particularly on my relationship. Of course, I feel they were all unnecessary at time, quite a few of them, but one had to ignore it and move on."

Arbaaz said that he has no reason to 'answer to' anyone, and that there is nothing to explain. Arbaaz returned with a new season of his talk show, Pinch, on Wednesday. The season's first guest was Salman Khan. Other guests include Ananya Panday, Farah Khan, and others.