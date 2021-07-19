Fatima Sana Shaikh poses in crop top and jeans, Ira Khan calls her 'beauty'. See pics

Ira Khan is impressed with Fatima Sana Shaikh's latest photoshoot. On Sunday, Fatima shared a three-part series of pictures on Instagram. In them, she was seen wearing a baby blue crop top with a pair of jeans. She took numerous pictures in an open field.

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the pictures with details about the team behind the shoot in the caption. She received numerous compliments for the pictures, one of which was from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan. "You beauty!" the 23-year-old commented on one of the posts.





In another post, Anil Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis to show Fatima their love. Fans, too, complimented the actor. A fan said, "So pretty." Another added, "God damn." A third fan said, "These are stunning". A fourth commented, "Always beautiful".

Fatima was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. She starred alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in Shashank Khaitan’s short film, titled Majnu. She was seen in Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari prior to that. She will soon appear in a yet-to-be-titled movie with Anil Kapoor. The duo shot for the film earlier this year.

While she has appeared in a few projects recently, Fatima told a group of paparazzi earlier this summer that she was jobless. "Abhi toh jab Covid thoda kum ho jayega, khatam ho jayega, jaise sab ko kaam milega, waise mujhe bhi milega. Abhi berozgaar baithe hai (Once the pandemic situation improves or goes away, I will get work just like everyone else. Right now, I am unemployed),” she said, when asked about her upcoming projects.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Fatima confessed she doesn't hesitate to ask for work. "I do that to remind people that I exist. I don’t do a lot of films, so I am not always there. Kabhi kabhi log casting mein bhool jaate hain ki yeh bhi actor hai (Sometimes, an actor slips people’s minds when they are casting for a project),” she said.