Arbaaz Khan recalls being stressed about money, career, relationships

Arbaaz Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming SonyLIV web series Tanaav. An official Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli thriller, Fauda, Tanaav will premiere on November 11. Arbaaz Khan recently also announced his next film as a producer, Patna Shukla. Despite his busy schedule now, Arbaaz admits there was a time in his life, when he felt stressed about his career. He also said there’s never been a moment without stress – be it for money, health or a relationship. Also read: Malaika Arora says she has a better equation with Arbaaz Khan after divorce

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The former couple had tied the knot in December 1998, and had finalised their divorce in May 2017 after more than 18 years of marriage. Their son Arhaan Khan was born on November 9, 2002. In a new interview, Arbaaz spoke about facing stressful moments in life.

Arbaaz Khan told journalist Puja Talwar, “We keep fighting those tanaav (stressful) moments. There is never a moment in anybody’s life when there is no stress. Stress kaam ka hota hai, paise ka hota hai, relationship ka hota hai, ya health ka hota hai (there’s always some stress or the other because of work, money, relationship or health). This goes on for the entire life. You can never stay without stress in all aspects of your life forever. The point is to always balance it all…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor-producer spoke about leaning to handles things and maintaining a balance in his life. Arbaaz added, “I have learnt that (keeping balance) because there was a time in my younger years, where I felt a lot of stress for a lot of things. When you are in your early twenties, you have to think about your career, your life, there was an inherent stress… with time you have to look at the nicer things… it is an ongoing process in life. Now, I just accept a lot of things and just move on.”

Arbaaz had turned producer with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg (2010), in which he also acted alongside his brother. Arbaaz has roped in actor Raveena Tandon for his next production, Patna Shukla. The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik, and is scheduled to be released next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.