Arbaaz Khan says he is indulgent as a father, calls Malaika Arora strict but friendly: 'He's the only boy we have'

Arbaaz Khan has said ex-wife Malaika Arora is a more strict parent than him, who is friendly and firm with him at the same time. The two co-parent their 20-year-old son Arhaan Khan. He is currently studying filmmaking in the US and has will join Arbaaz on the sets of his production, Patna Shukla in December. Also read: Arbaaz Khan on son Arhaan Khan’s Bollywood career: ‘He assisted Karan Johar, he is now excited about…’

Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998 and got divorced in May, 2017. Since then, they continue to co-parent Arhaan Khan and are spotted occasionally with him at airport or family dinners.

Talking about how Malaika Arora and him are different in their approach as a parent, Arbaaz told ETimes in an interview, “Honestly, Malaika is somebody who can pull him up a lot more than I do. She is strict, but she's friendly and firm at the same time. She is a good mother. I'm a little indulgent as a father. I pamper Arhaan and I get swayed. I just like to please him for everything. He's the only boy we have and the only child. I just want to see him get everything he wants and be happy. Sometimes that can be a little indulgent. It's not a very good thing, though."

Being confident of Arhaan not misusing his privilege, he added, "But he's a good boy. I don't fear that Arhaan will misuse that little bit of stardom and extra attention. He'll never take advantage of the extra things that I do for him.”

Arbaaz recently made his screen comeback with the web series, Tanaav. It is the Hindi adaptation of hit Israeli show, Fauda. He plays the commander of a counterinsurgency unit in the show. Malaika will now be making her big screen comeback with a special dance number in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, An Actioin Hero.

