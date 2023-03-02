Arbaaz Khan says it was ‘difficult' for mom Salma when dad Salim Khan decided to marry Helen: ‘It’s complicated…'

Actor Arbaaz Khan has opened up about how it was difficult for his family when his father-screenwriter Salim Khan decided to marry again. In a new interview, Arbaaz revealed that Salim's decision was difficult for Salma Khan. He also added that it was a 'very complicated scenario'. (Also Read | Helen recalls when her relationship with Salim Khan began; says his wife Salma had 'gone through a lot at that time')

Salim Khan tied the knot with Salma on November 1964. They are parents to four children – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira. In 1981, Salim re-married actor Helen. They also have a daughter Arpita Khan.

In an interview with Indian Express, Arbaaz said, “It was difficult, especially for my mom. We were all quite young then. However, we saw that my father never neglected us or kept us deprived of anything. Also, as he spoke in my interview, the relationship was an emotional accident for him. Also, most importantly, it wasn’t a frivolous thing for him, he decided to give it full dignity and bring it into his life.”

He also added, “It’s not easy to say that these things are normal and it will work. Also, just because one such family can come together, doesn’t mean it can be replicated by others. It is not an easy thing having two wives who are cordial and children who are accepting. It’s a very complicated scenario and it’s tough to answer what, how, and why it all worked out. But in hindsight, I think honesty and integrity made things a little easier for us.”

Recently, speaking with Arbaaz on his new chat show The Invincibles, Helen spoke about Salim and Salma, "He (Salim) gave me a role (in a film). We became friends, mummy was very nice; (it must have been tough) for your mom, she must have gone through a lot at that time. I think destiny brought me close to all of you and I must thank all of you... I never ever wanted a separation from the family (for Salim)."

She also added, "In the beginning, what I used to do, you know when I used to pass Bandstand, and I would know sometimes Mummy [Salma] is standing in the balcony, I would duck right down so she would not see me and think that the car would be empty near your house. I used to keep her respect so much." Apart from Helen, Arbaaz also hosted his father Salim Khan on the show.

