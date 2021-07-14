Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arbaaz Khan slams online cancel culture, says celebs 'can't be caught with cigarette, can't have small brawl'
Arbaaz Khan slams online cancel culture, says celebs 'can't be caught with cigarette, can't have small brawl'

Arbaaz Khan slammed social media cancel culture and said that the same rules don't apply to celebrities and common people.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Arbaaz Khan will return with the second season of his talk show, Pinch, on July 21.

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan said that there is no accountability on social media. Lashing out against cancel culture, he said that the same standards don't apply to celebrities and common people.

"Can a celeb abuse someone?" he asked rhetorically in a new interview. "Try doing it," he added, in Hindi. Arbaaz Khan will soon return with the second season of his talk show, Pinch, which will feature his brother Salman Khan, Farah Khan, and Ananya Panday as guests.

Asked if there is a 'dichotomy' between celebrities complaining about getting trolled online, yet relying on social media platforms for work, Arbaaz launched into a nearly 10-minute answer. He told Bollywood Hungama, "If you're a celeb, and you park in a no-parking zone, the trolling that you're going to get, the repercussions you're going to get... It'll be like 'how irresponsible', 'he's a role model', they'll drop him from an ad, they'll drop him from a movie, when actually, parking in a no-parking area is just a 250 fine probably. They say celebrities get away with a lot of things, social media is one place where celebrities can't get away with anything."

Arbaaz continued, "You cannot be caught with a cigarette in your hand, you cannot be driving like this, you cannot be parking like this, you cannot be eating like this, you cannot be talking like this, you cannot have a small brawl and push somebody... It's like, you lost your ads, you lost your movies, you lost your respectability, you lost everything. If you do that to a celeb, you also have to pull it down to the common man. A faceless guy on social media can troll you, abuse you, your family, can say whatever the hell he wants. He can talk about your personal life, your professional life, everything. But so what? He can. But you try saying it. There is a disparity here. Social media works on some strange level."

Also read: Farhan Akhtar says he isn't 'disturbed' by similarities between Toofaan and Salman Khan's Sultan, explains differences

The second season of Pinch will premiere on July 21. It will also feature Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, and others, as guests.

