Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi faced 100 auditions, found success on YouTube and is now buying his first home

Aaryamann Sethi’s journey has taken an unexpected but rewarding turn. After struggling to find a break as an actor, he found his footing as a content creator and has now reached a milestone he once may not have imagined. The son of actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi is all set to buy his first home with his own earnings from YouTube and brand collaborations.

Aaryamann Sethi buys a house

Aaryamann Sethi's YouTube success pays off as he plans to buy his first sea-facing home.

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In his latest vlog, Aaryamann gave a sneak peek at the apartment he wants to purchase. He went to view the apartment along with his parents and his fiancée, actor Yogita Bihani, and talked about the significance of that day to him.

"Guys, today is a very big day. I am going to see a house that I'm going to buy with my own money. Actually, it is your money. I am actually going to buy a house. And my mother is so happy today because I am fulfilling her dream. I am going to invest in my first apartment, and hopefully, I will buy this one," he told his viewers.

The apartment is a luxurious three-and-a-half-BHK with a sea view. It has a huge balcony with ample woodwork and antique interior decor, plus a swing in the living room. Another feature of the house which appealed to the family members is its natural air conditioning and homely environment. "This house will come like this, including everything, which is amazing. It rarely happens that I see a house and say that it has been built well," he said.

Aaryamann Sethi once struggled to find acting work

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{{^usCountry}} Aaryamann’s journey to this point hasn’t been easy. Before finding success on YouTube, he was trying to build a career as an actor and went through audition after audition without getting the break he was hoping for. He has previously revealed that he gave nearly 100 auditions during that phase, but things simply did not work out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aaryamann’s journey to this point hasn’t been easy. Before finding success on YouTube, he was trying to build a career as an actor and went through audition after audition without getting the break he was hoping for. He has previously revealed that he gave nearly 100 auditions during that phase, but things simply did not work out. {{/usCountry}}

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He once jokingly called it “reverse nepotism”, given that his mother, Archana, was already an established name in the industry. She, however, did not see it that way. Instead, she encouraged him to look more closely at his auditions and identify what he could improve, rather than blaming his family name.

YouTube changed Aaryamann Sethi's career

Things started to shift for Aaryamann after he launched his YouTube channel, Aary Vlogs. He began sharing a more personal side of his life, including moments with his family, around the same time his mother started vlogging in 2024. The response was almost immediate, with his channel crossing 200,000 subscribers within three months.

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His audience has continued to grow, with the channel now at over 3.4 lakh subscribers. Along the way, Aaryamann has also picked up brand collaborations, which have become an important part of his earnings. While checking out the apartment, he gave credit to both his viewers and the brands that backed him. "Brand deals ka kuch toh fayda ho. These brand deals and your love!" he said.

Parents' support

The family had earlier gifted Aaryamann a house close to their home after his engagement, but this one feels especially personal because he is buying it with his own earnings. While walking through the apartment, Aaryamann looked at his father and proudly said, "Your son is becoming a man".

For him, the moment also brought back memories of how different things were just 18 months ago. "It is a very special moment for me. You can't imagine where I was one and a half years ago. For me to even consider buying a house of my own without taking money from anyone else is crazy. Our home, our investment, is a big deal," he shared.

About Archana's work

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Archana Puran Singh has been a familiar face on Indian television and in films for decades. She was most recently seen in Rajkummar Rao's Toaster on Netflix and Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya on Prime Video, which has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3, respectively. She is also a regular on the comedy sketch show, The Great Indian Kapil Show.