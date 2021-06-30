Are Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor fighting or working out in this video? Watch

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a happy new video with her sister Khushi Kapoor. In the video, they are seen being goofy during their pilates session.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is seen in a red and purple workout wear, is seen pulling on Khushi's legs, who is lying on the floor. Khushi Kapoor is wearing a grey top and black leggings. As Janhvi tries to hold her down, Khushi also tries her best not to laugh. Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "We are really serious about our workouts."

The video was captured by their trainer, Namrata Purohit. She shared another video of Janhvi on her own page. In it, she was seen practising some squats with weights in her hands.

Recently, Khushi Kapoor posted a picture of herself and Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram account. Janhvi was seen in a rainbow-coloured shirt and wore minimal makeup. Khushi sported a black off-shoulder top and posed for the picture with her big sister.

They appeared to be at an open air restaurant. Sharing the photo, Khushi wrote, "Love u sometimes." Reacting to the post, Janhvi wrote, "Oh wow can u come here and give me attention then."

Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. Recently, they came together with their half-siblings--Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor--to celebrate Father's Day with Boney.

Janhvi made her acting debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in romantic drama Dhadak in 2018. Since then, she has worked in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi and Ghost Stories. Her upcoming films include Good Luck Jerry. She was also going to be a part of Dostana 2 before the production house announced a cast reshuffle earlier this year.

Khushi also wishes to be an actor like her mother and sister but Boney has said that he will not be the one to launch her in the film industry. He told a leading daily earlier, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."