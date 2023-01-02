Are Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan vacationing together in London? Actors dine at same hotel, share pics around same time

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were earlier holidaying separately around Christmas. While Sara had been sharing pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends from London, Kartik was sharing pictures from his Paris holiday. Late New Year's night (Sunday), both the actors shared pictures which were clicked at the same location and shared on Instagram around the same time. Also read: Fans make wild guesses as Kartik Aaryan smiles while reading menu at Paris hotel: 'Kya gum hai jisko chhupa rahe ho?'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Sara shared a picture of herself standing inside a Christmas tree made of glass. She was in a blue crop top and colourful jeggings and shoes as she posed inside the structure. She tagged the location as Claridge's and wished her fans Happy New Year 2023.

Around the same time, Kartik shared a picture of him having tea with someone at a restaurant. He captioned it, “only black tea for me.” He too tagged Claridge's as the location on his Instagram Stories.

Sara Ali khan shared these pictures from London.

Kartik Aaryan shared these pics from London.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hours later, she shared a collage of pictures from her visit to a fair at night. The pictures showed colourful lights at the amusement park, a Ferris wheel and a picture of Sara posing with Ibrahim and a friend. Around the same time, Kartik shared a blurry picture of a London street lit up with colourful lights. He also shared a picture of the Carnaby Celebrate lights. It is a huge installation of lights across Carnaby Street, Foubert’s Place, Ganton Street and Newburgh Street.

During the day, he had also shared a video of him travelling from Paris to London. He mentioned the time to be around 10:21 am and said the temperature was 12 degrees as he sat in a train in a black sweatshirt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In July last year, filmmaker Karan Johar had confirmed that Kartik and Sara ‘began dating’ after her appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2018. In an interview in August, Kartik confirmed about their breakup as he said he was single since 1.25 years. On being asked about his relationship status, Kartik had told Film Companion in August last year, "Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don't know about anything else)." When he was told that 1.25 years was a very specific timeline, all he could do was blush.

Kartik and Sara came close during the filming of their 2020 film Love Aaj Kal. After their breakup, they met at an awards event in June last year and posed together for the paparazzi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON