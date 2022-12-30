Fans make wild guesses as Kartik Aaryan smiles while reading menu at Paris hotel: 'Kya gum hai jisko chhupa rahe ho?'

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from his vacation in France. He posted pictures of him dining at a hotel and looked really happy while reading the menu. This invited many funny and unusual remarks from his fans in the comments section of his post. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan goes sightseeing on Paris holiday, fans wonder why he's 'not getting mobbed' on the roads. See pics)

In a picture, Kartik wore T-shirt with white jacket. He opted for dark sunglasses while dinning at a luxurious hotel. He had a wide smile on his face as he read the menu. A bowl of fruits, cornflakes and dry fruits were seen on the table.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Shehzada (baby boy angel emoji).” Fans described his post with funny remarks as they commented on the pics. One of his fans wrote, “When you open the menu full of delicious food items, but then realise you are on a diet. Meanwhile the menu: tum itne jo muskura rahe ho, kya gum hai jisko chupra rahe ho? (why are you smiling so much, what sorrow are you hiding within yourself)?"

Another fan commented, “Lag raha hai Kartik bhai ko zayda dicount mil gya hai (I feel Kartik brother has got some nice discount)," along with a laughing emoji. A fan also wrote, “Lag raha hai sir love letter padh rahe hai isliye khush dikhaaye de rahe hai (I think sir is reading a love letter, that's why he is blushing).”“Kaash mai kitab hoti, fir aap mujhe apne haatho mai leke muskuraate (I wish I were a book, you would have smiled while looking at me)”, wrote one. Many fans also posted heart emojis on Kartik's picture.

Kartik Aaryan shares pictures from his vacation in Paris via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kartik also shared a closeup picture of the food menu and wrote, “Lets eat.” He also shared a table's picture with food and cutleries and wrote, “Alain Ducasse (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).”

Kartik was last seen in Freddy, alongside Alaya F. He currently has several projects in pipeline. This includes Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, for which he is currently shooting, and Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has Aashiqui 3, Hera Pheri 3 and Captain India as his upcoming movies.

