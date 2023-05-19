Anuradha Paudwal was 'in tears' after listening to Arijit Singh's Aaj Phir Tum Pe remix, but not for a good reason

Anuradha Paudwal made her singing debut with Amitabh Bachchan’s film Abhiman (1973). Since then, she has sung many iconic songs in films, and was regarded as one of the best singers in the 1980s and 1990s. In a recent interview, the veteran playback singer opened up about the trend of remixing and recreating old Hindi songs. She also recalled her reaction to singer Arijit Singh’s version of Aaj Phir Tum Pe. Also read: Anuradha Paudwal wanted to quit playback singing at my peak

Anuradha Paudwal is not a fan of Arijit Singh's version of Aaj Phir Tum Pe.

After listening to Arijit Singh’s version of her song, which was a part of Hate Story 2 (2014), Anuradha said she was brought to tears. She said she had to listen to her original song ‘multiple times’ to forget Arijit's song, which had left her horrified. Aaj Phir Tum Pe was originally composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and sung by Anuradha and Pankaj Udhas.

In an interview with Indian Express, Anuradha shared her opinion on the remixes of famous old songs. She said, “I do sometimes listen to my own songs, not a lot, but when I do, I listen to devotional ones. But you know when I listen to them? When there is a remix and I am horrified and I want to cry – that is when I immediately, without fail, I put to my own songs and listen to them! That, ‘Oh wow, well now this is such a good song.’"

She further gave Arijit Singh's example as he had sung the recreated rendition of her famous song Aaj Phir Tum Pe from Dayavan, and said, “That had happened when someone asked me to listen to this (remix) from Dayavan (Aaj Phir Tum Pe). That person told me it is a super-duper hit track and sent it to me. I was in tears when I heard it, I immediately switched to YouTube and heard my original song from the film multiple times. Tab jaake mere mann mein shaanti aayi (That is how I find my peace back)."

Anuradha Paudwal has sung songs in several Hindi films such as Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, Tezab, and Ram Lakhan, among others. Apart from Hindi films, she has also sung songs in Tamil, Nepali, Bengali, Kannada, and other languages.

