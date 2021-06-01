Arjun Kapoor asks fans the reason behind his happiness, Parineeti Chopra gives the right answer

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday shared a series of his pictures and asked his fans a question. Taking to Instagram, Arjun said that he was happy that the month of June has arrived and asked his followers to guess the reason behind it.

In the pictures, he is seen wearing a pair of black pants, a white t-shirt and a checkered shirt as he experiments with a pair of glasses. Arjun captioned the post, "June is here. Arjun is happy, any guesses why?" His Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-star Parineeti Chopra along with many fans guessed that the secret was his upcoming birthday, which takes place on June 25.

Reacting to his post, Parineeti wrote, "oho Gift ka Kharcha (oho the expense of buying a gift)" to which he replied, "gifts from turkey so kind Sandy". She responded, "foreign RTGS".

His sister Anshula Kapoor also reacted to his post by dropping heart emojis in the comments section. Former Dutch footballer Mario Melchiot commented, "hope the smile is about the game boss" to which Arjun said, " blue is the colour brother".

Fans also took to the comments section and reacted. A fan wrote, "He’s always happy!" Another said, "Because your name is Ar-june." A third commented, "Arjun is happy, cos he is happy soul n he strongly knew what makes him happy !" "Love you @arjunkapoor Please Smile more U have the cutest smile," added a fourth fan.

Arjun was recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Speaking about his movie, he told news agency PTI, "We as artistes always say we want to do something different, this film was actually written in that world which was realistic. A lot of things get convoluted sometimes when you put romance (in the story), the focus goes into building the chemistry."

"Men and women should be allowed to exist in different ranges of emotion and relationships. But respect should be mutual. In this film, respect supersedes love. Many times, we forget respect when in love. As simple as asking the woman to serve the pickle... I've never had to do that, my sister doesn't have to do that at home, or I would never expect my partner to be sitting awake till I finish eating or the fact that if she does something right, I would get credit for it," had he added.

In the movie, Parineeti plays Sandeep, a bank executive, and Arjun essays the role of Satender Dahiya aka Pinky, a suspended cop. The film, which had its digital release on May 20, explores themes of gender and class. The story is co-written by Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover.

Arjun will next be seen in Ek Villain 2 and Bhoot Police.