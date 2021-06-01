Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Richa Chadha teases Ali Fazal for his 'friendly pout' and 'model face'; tells him: 'Litchi le te aana'
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been together for a few years now.
Richa Chadha teases Ali Fazal for his 'friendly pout' and 'model face'; tells him: 'Litchi le te aana'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 02:30 PM IST

Actor Richa Chadha on Tuesday teased Ali Fazal over his 'friendly pout' and 'millenium model face' after the latter tweeted his selfie. In the picture, Ali was seen pouting in a black t-shirt and goggles with a lush lawn as the background.

Taking to Twitter, Ali wrote, "Ali Fazal spotted in a white Tshirt printed “I am from New Delhi” though reports suggest he is from illhabd and Nakhlau. He is wearing :in the ears -baby cotton.Eyes : chasma cool wala . Face : some hair spotted in dejine. Hand : Stopwatch. Background credits : Allotted Nature."

Sharing the tweet, Richa wrote, "Friendly pout/millenium model face is from where saar? Litchi le te aana ... thanks."

Last month, Richa and Ali fuelled wedding rumours after he shared a photo of what seemed to be her hand, designed with mehendi and holding fresh flowers. Though her face wasn't seen, the pattern on the outfit in corner of the picture suggested that it was Richa. Ali had captioned it, “Mohabbat. With doodle mehendi.” A day earlier, she had shared her photo in an ethnic ensemble, with a similar pattern on the dupatta.

The couple has been in a relationship for several years now. They were set to get married in April 2020 but the wedding got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking with Hindustan Times last year, Ali had said, “Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh (Everyone’s lives have been postponed, what’s a wedding in comparison)... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect.”

The duo has starred together in two movies-- Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, its sequel. Richa and Ali will reunite for the third instalment of the franchise.

