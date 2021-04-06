Arjun Kapoor asks fans to spot the difference between two of his pics, Janhvi Kapoor has perfect reply. See here

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared two of his pictures from a photoshoot and asked everyone to spot the difference between them. His half-sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, had a hilarious reply.

“First photo is when you think I’m done doing kathak by the dining table second photo is when I start again,” she commented on his Instagram post. Arjun could not help but be amused by her comment and replied, “waah”.

The post drew responses from fans as well. “The lines on your forehead and your smile @arjunkapoor,” one wrote. “Yeah...ur expression ..smiling in the first pic,” another wrote. “You are smiling in the first one. Your facial expression is different @arjunkapoor. Am I correct?” a third asked.

Arjun became close to Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi after actor Sridevi’s untimely death in 2018. Talking about being their for them during the tough time, he had told Pinkvilla in an earlier interview, “My mother taught me to be a good human being, to be as decent to other people as possible. In that moment, I felt it right to lend my support in whatever capacity I could and be there to start with for my father. It also meant that we got a chance to know Khushi and Janhvi. The maturity comes from the fact that I have seen life. If my life was shaken and uprooted at one point and if I can stabilise someone else’s to make sure they don’t go through the hell that I did.”

After curbs of film shoots were eased a bit late last year, Arjun had completed the shoot of his new film, Bhoot Police in Dalhousie and later in Dharamshala. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

He will also be seen in Mohit Suri's next Ek Villain Returns, which will also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Janhvi, who is currently in New York, has completed the shoot of her film, Good Luck Jerry. She also ha Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya.