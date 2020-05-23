e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor on supporting Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi after Sridevi’s death: ‘I didn’t have enough people when it happened to me’

Arjun Kapoor on supporting Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi after Sridevi’s death: ‘I didn’t have enough people when it happened to me’

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula were pillars of support for their half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor when Sridevi died in 2018.

bollywood Updated: May 23, 2020 15:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi have all come close since 2018.
Arjun Kapoor became a big source of support for half-sister Janhvi Kapoor when her mother Sridevi died in 2018. Arjun and his sister Anshula stood by Janhvi and her sister Khushi’s side through the difficult time and even lend support to their father, Boney Kapoor.

Speaking about why he put all past difference aside to guide Janhvi and Khushi, Arjun told Pinkvilla he wanted to do what was right. “You don’t always connect to dots. I reacted to situations the way they happened in real time. Couple of years now today, it’s easier for people to assess. My mother taught me to be a good human being, to be as decent to other people as possible. In that moment, I felt it right to lend my support in whatever capacity I could and be there to start with for my father. It also meant that we got a chance to know Khushi and Janhvi. The maturity comes from the fact that I have seen life. If my life was shaken and uprooted at one point and if I can stabilise someone else’s to make sure they don’t go through the hell that I did,” he said.

Arjun added that he wished he too had someone by his side when his mother, Boney’s first wife Mona Shourie, had died. “I know that when something like this hits you, you need people around you. I didn’t have enough people when it happened to me. I wish I had someone sensible to guide me through it too. I hope I can part some wisdom and help Janhvi handle the bad days. I take tremendous pride in being my mother’s son. If I’m able to put the unfortunate part of my life to use to make someone else’s life better, I would always do that,” he said.

Earlier on Koffee With Karan, Arjun had talked about Sridevi’s death. “A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I and Anshula did everything out of pure honesty because we knew that we would have needed somebody at that time. We couldn’t have that but that doesn’t mean Janhvi and Khushi shouldn’t. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive, the first thing she should’ve said is, ‘Go be there’. Don’t hold any grudges; life is too short,” he had said.

