Arjun Kapoor calls himself a 'commercially successful actor' who knows his worth: 'I'll be here 90 more years'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has spoken about his career saying that he has been in the Hindi film industry for nine years now and will continue for 90 more years. The actor whose career, clocked nine years this month, called himself a commercially successful actor who knows his worth.

Arjun is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson. The film narrates the story of a devoted grandson who embarks on a journey to fulfill his ailing grandmother's last wish.

Speaking to Zoom TV, Arjun said, "Today it's my ninth year, today is nine years since Ishaqzaade. I've been here nine years and I'll be here 90 more years and that's pretty much what I know whether it's being in front of the camera or behind it. I'm far better than most people on social media will give me credit for because I'm an easy target. I live with certain regard and respect and I don't indulge in giving back and talking and trying to talk myself up."

He also called himself a commercially successful actor and that he would survive in the film industry. "I'm a commercially successful actor for the most part of my career...I know my self-worth and I know what I bring to the table when I'm entering a film. I know my value...but I'll always know my worth and no hit or flop or somebody saying two good things or two bad things will change what I feel for myself and you need to hold on to that in this profession that's why you can survive and I know I'll survive."

Sardar Ka Grandson has been directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on May 18, this year.

Meanwhile, Arjun was recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. He also has Ek Villain Returns and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.