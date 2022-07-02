Arjun Kapoor calls Kartik Aaryan Bollywood's ‘saviour’, he says he is 'passing on the torch' for Ek Villain Returns

Kartik Aaryan has not just earned success with the box office performance of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but has also earned more respect among his colleagues. Arjun Kapoor recently called him a ‘saviour’ as he praised the trailer of Arjun's upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Also read: Kartik Aaryan says he didn’t know Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will ‘revive’ Bollywood: 'Never thought it will cross ₹200 crore'

Kartik shared the Ek Villain Returns trailer on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Superb trailer. Killing it with the villains." He tagged Ek Villain Returns star cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in the post and further added, "@mohitsuri sir your world is fantastic as always.”

Arjun reacted to Kartik's post for him, saying, "Saviour has spoken." Kartik responded to his comment, saying, “ Passing on the torch.”

Kartik Aaryan shared a post of appreciation for Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns trailer.

Helmed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, Ek Villain Returns is scheduled to release in theatres on July 29. It is the sequel to the 2014 film, Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

The trailer begins with an official showing a presentation about the serial killer Rakesh Mahadkar, played by actor Riteish Deshmukh in the 2014 original. He says that a new villain has arrived, eight years later and targets women, who don't reciprocate their stalker's love. The identity of the real villain is not revealed. While John is cast opposite Disha, Arjun is seen romancing Tara in the trailer.

Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made ₹262 crore gross worldwide. It also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. It ran in theatres for around six weeks before landing on Netflix. Producer Bhushan Kumar even gifted Kartik India’s first McLaren GT worth ₹4.7 crore for the film's success.

Kartik will now be seen in Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

