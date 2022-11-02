Arjun Kapoor calls Shanaya 'future of the Kapoor khandaan', Anshula Kapoor posts childhood video of her dancing

Arjun Kapoor shared a warm message for his cousin Shanaya Kapoor on her birthday on Wednesday. Sharing a childhood photo of them, in which he carried her in his arms, he wrote, “Posting this picture to point out that we may be older, but you’re always a baby to me. Here's wishing a very Happy birthday to the future of the Kapoor khandaan, @shanayakapoor02.”

Anshula Kapoor, Arjun's sister, also took to Instagram and shared a post to wish her cousin on her birthday. She posted a video of little Shanaya dancing to Bunty Aur Babli title song with her friend Vedika Karnani. She also shared a heartfelt message for her 23rd birthday. Along with Shanaya, her parents Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor also reacted to the post. (Also read: Bollywood writes letters of love for Shah Rukh Khan as he turns 57: Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, and more)

Taking to Instagram, Anshula shared a video of little Shanaya dancing her heart out to the title song of Bunty Aur Babli with her friend. Originally, the music video featured Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji from Bunty Aur Babli (2005).

In the clip, young Shanaya with long hair wore a white top with green and white coloured long skirt. Anshula shared a picture with her, where both of them decked up in ethnic outfits. She also shared a solo picture of birthday girl with a dog.

Sharing video and pictures on Instagram, Anshula wrote, “Happy birthday you hot mess @shanayakapoor02 ILY. you’ve been my constant source of entertainment since the day I held you in my arms, and my wish for you is that you keep owning every stage you perform on & killlingggg ittt.. whether that stage is my room (hehehe) or the movies! Keep dancing your heart out, and keep spreading your laughter and cheer in every room that you occupy. May this be the best year yet! love you always my bro (red heart emoji).”

Reacting the post, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Oh my god,his video!!! I love you (many red heart emojis).” Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor and father Sanjay Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post. Maheep also commented, “Ohhhh my God (laughing, heart and smiling face with heart eyes emojis), so cute.” One person wrote, “Nostalgia hitting hard with the song. Another person commented, “What a precious video.” Other person wrote, “Cutest, Happiest birthday @shanayakapoor02.”

Shanaya celebrated her birthday with actor Ananya Panday and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, which was captured by paparazzo.

Shanaya will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s upcoming film Bedhadak. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. The movie is slated to start the first shooting schedule next year and will release in the same year.

