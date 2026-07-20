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Arjun Kapoor dating Sahiba Bali? Actor breaks silence with a photo and a message

Sahiba Bali responded with humour after photos of her and Arjun Kapoor at the India vs England ODI in London fuelled dating rumours online.

Published on: Jul 20, 2026 05:02 PM IST
By Monica Yadav
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Actor and content creator Sahiba Bali has reacted to the dating rumours involving Arjun Kapoor after the two were seen together at Lord's Cricket Ground during the India vs England third ODI in London on Sunday. Photos of them enjoying the match soon spread across social media, leaving fans speculating about whether the outing was more than just a friendly appearance.

Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali fuel dating rumours at Lord's; actor responds with humour
Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali fuel dating rumours at Lord's; actor responds with humour

As chatter picked up online, Sahiba chose to address it with her signature sense of humour rather than let the rumours grow. A playful social media post from the actress quickly made her stance clear, while also giving fans another reason to smile.

Sahiba Bali reacts to Arjun Kapoor dating rumours

Sahiba chose to respond with humour rather than issue a lengthy clarification. Sharing a photo with Arjun Kapoor from the match on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “dont believe everything pt 2,” playfully shutting down the dating chatter that had taken over social media.

Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor via Instagram.

The actor also laughed off another online mix-up after some users confused her with actor Anushka Sharma in viral posts. Rather than getting worked up over the mistake, Sahiba kept the mood light, adding to her witty response to the day's internet buzz. This is not the first time the actor has been linked with celebrities. In the past, she has addressed rumours with comedians Samay Raina and Aaditya Kulshreshth.

Bollywood stars turn up for the big match

The match itself turned into a thrilling contest, but it was England who walked away with the win, beating India by 27 runs. Chasing a daunting 388, India got off to a flying start thanks to Rohit Sharma's magnificent 138 off 110 balls, his 34th ODI century. He and skipper Shubman Gill chased together a solid 147-run opening partnership, but despite the promising beginning, India couldn't complete the chase.

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for his next big-screen outing with No Entry 2, the much-awaited sequel to the hit comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee and backed by producer Boney Kapoor. Off-screen, the actor has also begun a new chapter in his career after signing with Matrix IEC.

 
lord's cricket groundarjun kapoor
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