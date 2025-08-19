Arjun Kapoor disables Instagram comments after old clip sparks meme frenzy

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has disabled comments on his Instagram after a viral meme featuring him spiralled out of control across social media. The actor found himself at the centre of internet mockery after a five-second clip from a 2017 Half Girlfriend press event resurfaced, sparking a flood of memes, reels, and parodies. The meme, set to a popular song, flooded Arjun Kapoor's social media posts, prompting the actor to turn off comments on recent updates.(AFP)

Arjun Kapoor shuts off his Insta comments

The now-viral video, originally a mundane moment shared with co-star Shraddha Kapoor, shows Arjun staring blankly during the event. Meme creators pounced on the clip, stripped it of audio, and overlaid it with the track Ho Underworld by Dada Sadhu. The song, known for its beat and street-style vibe, instantly caught on, launching what is now known as the ‘Arjun Kapoor meme song’.

The clip exploded across social media, with users applying the looped stare to every imaginable scenario. As the meme gained traction, Arjun’s social media accounts were overwhelmed with comments referencing the viral moment, even on unrelated posts from his London holiday with cousin Mohit Marwah, designer Arpita Mehta, and friend Kunal Rawal.

He was also joined by cousin Sonam Kapoor, adding star power to the trip. The vacation featured relaxed dinners, shopping sprees, and plenty of candid, stylish moments. However, Arjun turned off comments on all recent posts.

Arjun Kapoor's latest projects

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, a romantic comedy starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The film, which was released in February this year, received mixed reviews and did not perform well at the box office. Before Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Arjun starred in The Ladykiller, a dark romantic thriller where he played a troubled lover entangled in a web of passion and danger.