Arjun Kapoor enjoys ice cream in video from Maldives, Malaika Arora wipes it off his nose. Watch

Arjun Kapoor has shared a video of himself enjoying ice cream during his recent trip to the Maldives with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The two returned to Mumbai on Monday.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “Ice Cream, You Scream !!! I’ve seen ice cream trucks in many films but never actually had an ice cream from one... guess I can mark that off my list thanks to @patinamaldives !!! (Yes, I did eventually drop some on my tee)36 going on 6 & a half..."

In the video, Arjun is seen getting ice cream off an ice cream truck and looking at the camera as Malaika films him. He put some on his nose and she carefully wiped it off with her finger.

Earlier on Tuesday, Arjun had shared another video of all the moments he spent with Malaika during the vacation. He later deleted the video. He captioned it, "Less worries, more sunshine,” with a wink and heart emoji. AJR's The Good Part could be heard playing in the background.

He was seen bingeing on various types of food and drinks, working out, clicking selfies or simply scrolling through Instagram during his free time. There were also glimpses of them doing some activities together like using the treadmill in a pool and cycling in the woods.

In some visuals captured by Arjun, Malaika was also seen eating some good food and chilling in a neon green bikini. A banana leaf with Malaika and Arjun's pictures and their names on it was also seen.

The video received more than 7,000 likes within five minutes, including one from Navya Naveli Nanda.

Malaika and Arjun had flown to the Maldives for a quick getaway amid their busy work schedules. While Arjun is shooting for his next film, titled Kuttey, Malaika is a judge on the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora during their time in Maldives.

The two had been sharing glimpses from their vacation on Instagram. Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Arjun had shared a picture in which he could be seen lounging around on a chair with his phone. He wrote, "When she catches you scrolling through Instagram while on holiday."

Malaika also posted a bunch of pictures and videos, including a picture in which she could be seen sunbathing in a printed bikini.