Arjun Kapoor says he doesn't fit 'Indian standards of a man': 'I am broader than most contemporaries of mine'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has said that he is 'misconstrued' for his surname and his personal life often. In a new interview, Arjun said that people also misunderstand him for not being physically 'what Indian standards of a man should be'. He added that people should question him for his 'failure' in professional life and not how he is 'off camera'. (Also Read | Arjun Kapoor drops his 15-month body transformation pics)

Arjun, earlier this year, gave his fans a glimpse of his body transformation and his journey in losing weight. Sharing pictures on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete it later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 - it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track. Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, and it still is, but I’m loving the state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same. My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It’s been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who I am (chest hair included).”

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Arjun said, “If people want to associate Arjun Kapoor has played this part very easily, so be it for now. I will win them over eventually. It's okay. I am nothing like what I play in the film, I am not like how I was in Ishaqzaade. I am not that person that you saw in Gunday for example. I am an actor and I do play different roles. What happens is that I am misconstrued for my surname very often, what happens is that I am misconstrued for my personal life even more often and the fact that I'm physically not exactly upto what Indian standards of a man should be just because I am broader than most other contemporaries of mine or just because I, unfortunately, put on a bit of weight in the process of it."

He added, "I also have the ability to lose it. I don't see enough people respecting people for accepting the way they look. I think people just have a preconceived notion of how people should be. Yes, in my film I need to look a part. If I'm saying yes to a film to play a role, then it is my responsibility that I didn't look that part. So when I do a film where I have to show a certain physicality and if I feel that is my failure, you must question me on that. How I am off camera is not anybody's business."

Arjun will be seen in Ek Villain Returns along with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani. Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on July 29, this year. Arjun also has another upcoming dark comedy Kuttey in the pipeline. It is directed by debutante Aasmaan Bhardwaj and stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. Arjun will also feature in Ajay Bahl's next project Lady Killer starring Bhumi Pednekar.

