Arjun Kapoor drops his 15-month body transformation pics: ‘I'm proud of this journey’. See pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared his body transformation photos on Instagram, highlighting his weight loss. Sharing the pictures, Arjun said that it took him 15 months (from February 2021 to May 2022) for the transformation. Arjun has previously made headlines with his 50 kgs weight loss before he bagged his debut film Ishaqzaade. Also Read: When Arjun Kapoor spoke of weight loss journey, how Hrithik Roshan's abs made him sad: 'I'd be sitting with my tond'

Sharing the photos, Arjun wrote, “15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete it later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 - it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track. Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, and it still is, but I’m loving the state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same."

He added, "My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It’s been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who I am (chest hair included).”

Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped clapping hands and fire emojis. His sister Anshula Kapoor said, “Yasssssss.” Dia Mirza commented with blessed hands and heart emojis. Actor Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Well done baba.” Kriti Sanon said, “Superb,” while Ranveer Singh wrote, “Haye garmi (This is hot).” Comedian Atul Khatri said, “Your May 2022 pic reminds me of my youth.”

One person commented, “This is awesome - you look great! You’ve come a long way and you should be very proud.” While one wrote, “Very inspirational," another one requested, “Share a descriptive video please.”

Arjun has previously shed almost 50 kgs before he got his 2012 debut film Ishaqzaade. In July 2021, speaking about his weightloss journey, Arjun shared a collage of before and after images of himself, and in the caption he wrote, "Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha.... No no this is not one of those posts ...Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life. Those days and even now, I have been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I'm a work in progress like anyone and everyone else. My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey and you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever and I'm loving that I'm working towards bettering myself... every damn day."

Arjun will be seen next in Apart from The Lady Killer, which is slated to release in October. He also has Ek Villain 2 and Kuttey in the pipeline.

