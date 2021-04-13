Arjun Kapoor is now a proud owner of Land Rover Defender, takes his new car for a ride. See pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor has bought a new car and is now the proud owner of a Land Rover Defender. The actor took a ride in his car on Monday evening and the paparazzi clicked him in Juhu. He opted for a casual look with a white t-shirt, black denim pants and black mask.

In a pictures clicked by the paparazzi, he is seen next to the car which is dull gold in colour. Arjun had also gifted himself a Maserati Levante on his 32nd birthday.

Recently, actor Kartik Aaryan bought a black Lamborghini Urus after recovering from Covid-19. He was clicked in a black shirt, blue pants and blue denim shirt wearing a mask. The actor purchased the car at ₹4.5 crore.

Arjun will be seen next in a new romantic dance track, Dil Hai Deewana, opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Talking about the new single, Bhushan Kumar told ANI, "Dil Hai Deewana is your go-to dance song whose beats are guaranteed to get you moving. Arjun and Rakul look very cool and dapper in this fun music video. I think audiences are going to love this one."

The dance track brings together the Sardar Ka Grandson pair. Speaking about the song, the directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru said, "We generally have a vintage world of fairytales in our songs and films. But with Dil Hai Deewana we have taken this world into a slightly 2.O version... something different yet very classic fairytale. We are very happy to have Arjun and Rakul in the story as they both completely fit in this world of ours of fairytale."

"Arjun really impressed us as an actor, with all the minute nuances that he brings in his performance and Rakul is just brilliant, you tell her anything she executes it to perfection. We want to thank Bhushanji for giving us this song," they added.

Arjun, who was recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring opposite Parineeti Chopra, also has Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffreyv, in the pipeline.