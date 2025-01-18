Arjun Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani injured after ceiling collapses on set during song shoot

Arjun Kapoor and Jackky Bhagnani, along with director Mudassar Aziz were injured on set. As per a report on ETimes, the two actors were shooting a song sequence at the Royal Palms in Mumbai when the ceiling collapsed. Several members of the crew on the set were also injured, added the report. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to team up for Mere Husband Ki Biwi, film to release in February) Arjun Kapoor and Jackky Bhagnani were injured on set in Mumbai.

What happened on set?

Ashok Dubey from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has reportedly added that the incident occurred because of the vibrations of the sound system. “The song was being shot at Imperial Palace in Royal Palms, when the ceiling of the location collapsed, injuring Arjun Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, and Mudassar Aziz. Since the location has been there for a long time, the vibrations from the sound caused the set to tremble, leading the further portions to tremble off,” he said.

Ashok Dubey went on to add that the team has written to the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, and the BMC to highlight the safety concerns.

Meanwhile, choreographer Vijay Ganguly said, “We were shooting a song, and the first day went well. On the second day, everything was going fine until around 6 PM when we were taking a shot. We were on the monitor when suddenly the ceiling collapsed. Luckily, it fell in parts and we had a trough to protect us. Had the entire ceiling fallen on us, it could have been disastrous, but many people still got hurt. These old locations are often used for shoots, and as production companies we are sure that the safety measures are checked. However, many a times the safety of the location isn't properly verified before it is offered for shooting.”

The shoot took place in the presence of Arjun and Bhumi Pednekar.

More details

Arjun and Bhumi previously starred in Blurr director Ajay Bahl's romantic thriller The Lady Killer. Owing to issues faced by production house T-Series, the film saw a limited theatrical release.

Released sans any promotions, The Lady Killer could barely sell 293 tickets across India on the opening day and 500 tickets overall. Made on a budget of ₹45 crore, it managed to earn only ₹60,000. Later, it was dropped silently on YouTube.