Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora for her mom's cake-cutting ceremony. See pics

Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora hosted a birthday bash for their mom Joyce Arora on her 70th birthday on Thursday. All from Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to BFF Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan, attended the bash. Late Thursday, Kareena shared a picture from Joyce's cake-cutting ceremony which also had Arjun joining the family in the frame. Also read: Malaika Arora joins Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora for fun outing. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "What a wonderful night Amu and Malla (heart emojis) Happy birthday Aunty Joyce." The picture shows Joyce standing between Amrita and Malaika as they read from a book. While Malaika's father Anil Arora is seen holding the book from the left, Arjun can be seen standing besides Malaika during the cake-cutting ceremony.

Malaika decked up in a shimmery top and skirt set and heels for the intimate bash. Amrita was in a long black gown and Arjun too, was in black casuals. Kareena and Saif and Karisma Kapoor also attended the party in black outfits.

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others have shared pictures from the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika shared more glimpses from the party which was a sit-down dinner in an open setting. The napkins had ‘Joyce’s 70th' printed on them. A live music performance was also in place for the guests.

Malaika and her gang of girls was present at the party which only had selected guests in attendance. While talking about what binds them together, Malaika had said during her appearance on a reality show in 2021, "Wo do behne hain, aur hum do behne hain (We are two sets of sisters). We are very similar... Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai (We hare similar likes and dislikes). It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (We love food). So everything revolves around food."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, Malaika made her OTT debut with a reality show, Moving In With Malaika. Amrita Arora also featured in it along with her industry friends like Farah Khan, Karan Johar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON