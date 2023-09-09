Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora hail Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, praise Nayanthara's Hindi debut: 'We ain't letting go of you'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is bringing not just the audience to theatres in large numbers but several of his industry colleagues as well. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora watched the film recently and shared their reactions to Jawan on Instagram Stories. Vignesh Shivan has also praised wife Nayanthara who made her Hindi film debut with Jawan. Also read: Jawan box office collection day 2: Sha

Arjun, Malaika share their Jawan reviews

After watching the film, Arjun shared a still from the older Shah Rukh's fight scene and wrote, “#Jawan @iamsrk the one and only King ufff too good…. @nayanthara welcome to our side we ain't letting go of you now!!! @atlee47 sir wow just wow (fire emoji) @gaurikhan @poojadadlani02.”

Malaika shared another still from the film on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “#Jawan @iamsrk there is no one like you, the one and only KING!!!! @nayanthara you are such a delight to watch on the big screen. Congratulations. @atlee47 and the entire team of @jawan. @gaurikhan.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi simply shared an old Shah Rukh gif image from Jawan and wrote, “Vikram Rathore @iamsrk #Jawan” with a cigar emoji.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to fans

Taking to X Friday night, Shah Rukh wrote in response to all the praise coming his way, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!”

Vignesh Shivan, Sharad Kelkar on Jawan

Nayanthara's husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared her post about Jawan's massive opening of ₹129 crore and wrote, “First film in Hindi. Proud of you my thangam.”

Actor Sharad Kelkar shared a picture of him sitting on the carpet while watching Jawan in a theatre. He wrote, “Seedhiyo pe baedh ke hi sahi aaj to dekhni hi thi Jawan (Had to watch Jawan today anyhow, even if I had to sit on stairs). #jawan #housefull #superhit #kingkhan @iamsrk sir you just killed it.”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, and several others. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu earlier praised Shah Rukh for the massive Jawan opening.

