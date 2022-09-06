Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan dance the night away at Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal's party. Watch

Actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor were spotted partying together at a wedding bash hosted by couple Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal. They were also joined by Malaika, who was seen dancing in a group at the party. Actor Mohit Marwah’s wife Antara Motiwala took to Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse of Varun, Arjun and Malaika having a blast at the event. Read more: Arjun Kapoor shares video with Malaika Arora from Kunal Rawal's wedding

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Antara, who announced the birth of her first child, a daughter, in 2021, shared an inside look at Kunal and Arpita’s recent party. She shared a series of photos and videos of herself, Mohit, and other guests from the bash. In one of the videos she shared, Antara was seen dancing with Malaika Arora and others to upbeat Bollywood music. Another photo featured her striking a dancing pose with Varun and Arjun. Anatara also posted a couple of solo and some group pictures from the bash. She shared her post with the caption, “Blurred nights and pussy cat vibes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta married in Mumbai on August 28. The wedding was a star-studded affair with celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and Rhea Kapoor in attendance. Meanwhile, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding party was graced by Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and many other celebs.

Kunal and Arpita have designed for Sonam Kapoor, among other celebs. Kunal completed 15 years in the fashion industry recently and showcased his special collection at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 in Delhi. Arjun Kapoor was the showstopper for the fashion show, which saw Malaika sitting in the front row.

Recently, Arjun had shared a candid video with Malaika as the couple posed with Kunal on his wedding day. He gave its ‘content credit’ to actor Shahid Kapoor. Arjun was all smiles as he stood next to Kunal, while Malaika cracked up listening to a funny comment made by other wedding guests as the trio posed together. Arjun had shared his Instagram post, which also featured a photo of Malaika and him posing with the groom, with the caption, “For the BTS (behind-the-scenes) of this legendary image swipe right... Content credit – Shahid Kapoor and Karishma Karamchandani.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON