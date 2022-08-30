Arjun Kapoor shares video with Malaika Arora from Kunal Rawal's wedding; gives ‘credit’ to Shahid Kapoor. Watch

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor graced the wedding of designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta in Mumbai on August 28. The star-studded ceremony was attended by many celebs including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Rhea Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and Mohit Marwah. Now, Arjun has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of him and Malaika from Arpita and Kunal’s wedding, and gave its ‘content credit’ to actor Shahid Kapoor. Read more: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora and others arrive for Kunal Rawal’s wedding ceremony

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of Malaika and him posing with the groom at the wedding venue. Arjun also shared a short clip of the couple posing with Kunal before their ‘legendary image’ was captured. In the picture, while Arjun is seen pulling Kunal’s cheeks, Malaika can be seen giving Kunal a kiss.

In the accompanying video, Arjun is all smiles as he stood next to Kunal, while Malaika cracked up listening to a funny comment made by other wedding guests as the trio posed together. Arjun shared his Instagram post with the caption, “For the BTS (behind-the-scenes) of this legendary image swipe right... Content credit – Shahid Kapoor and Karishma Karamchandani.”

Malaika, who was dressed in a cream and golden saree for the wedding, commented on Arjun’s post. She wrote, “Is Kunal Rawal laughing or crying?” Rhea, who attended the wedding days after actor-sister Sonam Kapoor welcomed her baby boy on August 20, also reacted to Malaika and Arjun’s video with Kunal. She commented, “I mean the hand movements (referring to Kunal's movements in the video).” Recently, Kunal showcased his collection at the FDCI India Couture Week, where Arjun walked the ramp as the showstopper, while Malaika sat front row and cheered for Arjun.

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta also hosted a grand pre-wedding bash on Friday. The party for their friends and colleagues from the fashion world and film industry was attended by celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and others.

