Arjun Kapoor on being trolled for dating Malaika Arora: ‘Seeing my parents split up, I've been through worse in life'

Arjun Kapoor talked about how he dealt with the ‘extreme’ trolling he was subjected to after he made it official with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The couple share an age difference of 12 years, which has been fodder for social media haters, who often target both Malaika and Arjun.

In an interview with HT City, Arjun said that he was ready to be hit by negative responses when they came out as a couple in 2019. Arjun and Malaika confirmed they were dating on his birthday in 2019 in an Instagram post. Speaking in the interview, Arjun said the trolling didn't affect him much because he's been through worse.

Citing examples from his personal life, Arjun said: “I was prepared for the reaction to be extreme from trolls. Nothing prepares you except going through it. I’ve been through situations in life that have been far worse — seeing my parents split up, losing mom, having to go through seeing the upheaval of my father, losing out on a loved one, his wife Sridevi — you do realise that life is very fickle and temporary, and only love is permanent. Sometimes, you don’t have to make the grandest gestures and the loudest noises. You can actually be silent and still stand up for something or someone that you believe in. You’ve to also understand the circumstances, the complexities, and give it time.”

Arjun added: “So, standing up doesn’t always mean being in your face. It sometimes is just about holding your own silently and doing your thing, living each day and not thinking so much about the negativity. What’s the worst that can happen? It hurts you temporarily and then you put perspective by realising that you’re strong enough to face so much more than nameless, faceless people on social media spewing hate. You’ve to let them be. I guess there’s so much relevance to Malaika and my relationship that everybody wants to have a say, have an opinion and you can only take that as a compliment that everyone likes talking about us!”

You can read the full interview here.

Arjun is Boney Kapoor's son with his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died of cancer in 2012. Boney and Mona parted ways in 1996, following which the filmmaker married Sridevi. She died in 2018 due to accidental drowning.

On Valentine's Day on Monday, Malaika dedicated a post to her boyfriend, writing: "Mine." Arjun and Malaika can be seen cuddling up in the photo. Last month, Arjun dismissed rumours that they've broken up with a post, writing: “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed.” He also attached a mirror selfie with Malaika to his post.