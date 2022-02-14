Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor snuggle up in cosy photo on Valentine's Day, he gives her a kiss. See here

Malaika Arora wished Arjun Kapoor with a romantic post on Valentine's Day. Sharing a photo of themselves, Malaika captioned it in just a word. Referring to Arjun, she wrote ‘mine’ and added the red heart emoji.

The photo shows Malaika and Arjun embracing each other in a tight hug while he, sporting unkempt hair, softly kisses her forehead. Malaika and Arjun's casual attires hint that the photo is from a candid moment the duo shared at home together.

The comments section of Malaika's post was flooded with the heart-eyes and heart emojis. Arjun's aunt Maheep Kapoor also added a bunch of emojis to the list as fans called the couple ‘cute’, ‘lovely’ and were ‘wowed’ at their chemistry.

While Malaika shared the photo, Arjun posted a note that read: “A good couple is two impossible people refusing to give up on each other."

In a Valentine's Day special interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun opened up about dealing with the dark side of social media when it comes to their relationship. “Yes, I’ve stood by her. And, she has stood by me. We stood by each other through this relationship, facing speculation, facing brickbats, facing chatter, unnecessary at times, because of social media toxicity. It was hell for us for many days."

He added: “She had to face so much because of the fact that we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity. Standing by Malaika never felt like it’s something extraordinary. It felt just the right thing, the most natural thing to do.”

When asked to described Malaika in just a sentence, Arjun quipped: “Very difficult. I think one sentence isn’t enough. I’ll get into trouble." He soon took on a serious tone and added: "Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I’ve always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 on his birthday.

