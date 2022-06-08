Arjun Kapoor on trolls targeting his family: 'What if I write about their mother, sister, daughter'

Arjun Kapoor has previously responded to trolls who attack him over his body type and his love life among other things, multiple times. In a recent interview, he reacted strongly to the trolls who target his family. Arjun belongs to a family of Bollywood celebrities. His father is filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his half-sisters are actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He is also dating Malaika Arora, and they were trolled over their age gap when they went public with their relationship. Also Read| Arjun Kapoor responds to troll who said he can 'never get in shape': 'I don't hide behind a picture'

Asked about the trolls attacking his family or his girlfriend, Arjun said that they are easy targets because they are public figures. He also noted that the trolls will never be able to stand in front of him and attack him because then he'll be able to give it back.

He told ETimes, "It shows their upbringing. It shows their thought process and it shows what they are made of. It doesn't reflect badly on me. It reflects badly on them. They can hide behind nameless facades eventually, they know who they are...They are living a fake life and typing stuff to get their frustration out. You also have to understand there is a lot of angst in this country about a lot of things and we are very easy targets...If I go to your (trolls) building and write something derogatory about you on your notice board, it will be gossiped about in society. So when you write such stuff about me, think about how it would feel if I write similar things about your mother, sister, daughter or any family member on your notice board."

Arjun further explained, "Imagine what people like us have to go through. I'm very thick-skinned. I've had my family members go through it because of me. My sister (Anshula Kapoor) had to suffer on the accord for me being Arjun Kapoor. It is not her fault. I don't have anything against people having an opinion but when they get personal, I just feel they have to introspect and look at the fact that they will not be able to cope with it if I had the ability. If I stand up in front of them and talk, I can give it back to them, they will not come and stand in front of me...People are just having fun at the risk of Bollywood."

Arjun will be seen next in Kuttey, which also stars Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, and Konkana Sen Sharma among others. He will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. He is currently working on The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar.

