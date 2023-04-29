Arjun Kapoor posts pics from Berlin with his 'love' Malaika Arora, fans call them love birds

Arjun Kapoor shared more pictures of his romantic trip to Europe with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actor posted several colour and black white photos of the couple's trip to Berlin, Germany earlier this month. They can be seen taking in the sights of the city, posing at several landmarks and going out on dates. Taking each others' photos, they have also added in a selfie or two of themselves in the photo dump from Berlin. Fans took to the comment section of Arjun's post and called them 'love birds'. (Also read: Malaika Arora is happy cooking for Arjun Kapoor: 'He doesn’t know how to make chai, why will he cook?')

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had gone on holiday to Europe.

On Instagram, Arjun posted, "Berlin with love (red heart emoji) (literally) (winking face emoji)." Malaika Arora replied to his post with red heart and heart eyes emojis. In the first two photos, Arjun and Malaika are seen posing and walking past the graffiti on the streets of Berlin. In the third black and white photo, Malaika is sleeping inside a plane.

The fourth photo is a couple selfie inside a restaurant where they are both dressed in black. The fifth photo features Malaika in an all-white ensemble posing by the riverside. There are more pics of Arjun on the Berlin streets, including one funny selfie of Arjun's with a photo of director Steven Spielberg. He also added one more lift selfie in which Malaika is dressed in a blue jumper with black leather pants.

Fans dropped fire and red heart emojis for the couple's photos; one fan called them 'love birds'. One Instagram user commented, "you guys look lovely, love and just love for you both !!! @malaikaaroraofficial @arjunkapoor i m simple in awe of you mam i wish i could be as stunning as you by the time i ll be ur age." Another fan added, "You both look beautiful together in love... Keeping going strong with your bond. Blessings for both of you."

Arjun's last film was Kuttey, the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu and Konkona Sensharma and Radhika Madan were also part of the ensemble cast. The actor also has the films The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake lined up for release this year.

Malaika was last seen in the An Action Hero (2022) in a special song appearance. She also had the Disney+ Hotstar reality series Moving in With Malaika on her life premiere last December.

